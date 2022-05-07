Four killed as house collapses in Afghanistan

Four persons died and four others are injured after the roof of mud house crumbled in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Friday.

The incident took place following a heavy rain in Chaparhar district on Friday night after which four persons were found dead including women and three children and four more children were injured, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In the war-torn country, the residential houses in the countryside area were typically muddy and often damaged during the torrential rains.

Over the past week, heavy rains and flooding had took away about 30 person lives and also some 40 others were injured across the country, reported Xinhua.

Earlier, on Wednesday, heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of 20 persons while 30 others were injured in over 10 provinces.

Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim, the Deputy Minister of Natural Disaster Management has stated that the disastrous flood in Afghanistan has destroyed dozens of houses. The natural calamity has washed away more than 100 livestock, while incurring heavy financial losses to the Afghan civilians as well, reported the Tolo news.

"We have 18-20 dead and 30 wounded due to the floods. Two people have been missing. More than 100 livestock were lost and 100 residences were destroyed," said the Afghan Deputy Minister.

According to the deputy governor of Parwan, Mohammad Idrees Anwari, over 100 houses were completely ruined while many others were partially damaged.

The worst affected regions include Parwan, Badghis, and Baghlan. The severity of the floods, accompanied by heavy rainfall was witnessed in Helmand, Kandahar, Parwan, and other provinces too, reported the Tolo news.

Meanwhile, to cope with this terrible situation, the flood victims have requested the Afghan government with essential aid.

Parts of war-torn Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul experienced downpour and flooding on Tuesday night.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor