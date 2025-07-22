Four TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, July 22 Sri Lankan Navy arrested four Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The fishermen were arrested during early morning hours on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the fishermen ventured out to sea in their motorised boats as part of their routine deep-sea fishing activities.

According to local people, the fishermen had set out from the Rameswaram fishing harbour and were engaged in fishing in the mid-sea when Sri Lankan naval personnel, who were patrolling the area, intercepted them.

The navy accused them of breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and carrying out fishing operations inside Sri Lanka’s maritime zone.

The Sri Lankan Navy not only arrested the four fishermen but also seized their motorised fishing boat.

All those detained have been taken to the Mannar Naval Camp in Sri Lanka for further inquiry, as per reports.

This incident is part of a continuing pattern, with Sri Lankan authorities intensifying their crackdown on Indian fishermen allegedly entering their waters.

The fishermen allege that in addition to arrests, the Sri Lankan government frequently confiscates their mechanised boats, many of which are later declared as state property.

Such incidents have triggered growing concern among the fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, especially in coastal districts like Ramanathapuram, who rely heavily on deep-sea fishing for their livelihood.

Fishermen associations have raised strong objections to the actions of the Sri Lankan Navy and urged both the Central and Tamil Nadu state governments to intervene urgently.

“There must be diplomatic efforts to resolve this long-standing issue. These repeated arrests are putting our lives and livelihoods at risk,” John Thomas, a representative from a local fishermen’s union.

With the frequency of such arrests increasing, fishing communities continue to live in fear, even as diplomatic efforts between India and Sri Lanka to establish a lasting resolution remain inconclusive.

The demand for concrete action to ensure the safety of Indian fishermen operating near the IMBL is growing louder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor