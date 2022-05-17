France gets its first woman Prime Minister in 30 years

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, May 16, 2022, named Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as Prime Minister to lead his ambitious reform plans, the first woman to head the French government in over 30 years. Outgoing French Prime Minister Jean Castex earlier handed his resignation to the President, part of a widely expected reshuffle to make way for a new government in the wake of Mr. Macron's re-election in April.

The last woman premier, Edith Cresson, briefly headed the Cabinet from May 1991 to April 1992 under president Francois Mitterrand. Ending weeks of speculation, the Elysee confirmed Ms. Borne's nomination in a statement and she then headed to the Matignon residence of the premier in Paris for the handover with Castex. The departure of Mr. Castex, who was a surprise choice for the role in 2020, enables Mr. Macron to reshape the Cabinet ahead of crucial parliamentary polls in June. The new government under Ms. Borne is expected to be announced in the next days.The centrist Macron will need a legislative majority to push through his domestic agenda following his re-election, with a new left-wing alliance and the far-right threatening to block his programme.