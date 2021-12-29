France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases
December 29, 2021
France has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
Veran told a National Assembly hearing that 208,000 people tested positive during the period. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
