France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases

France has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

Veran told a National Assembly hearing that 208,000 people tested positive during the period. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor