France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases

By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 10:21 PM2021-12-29T22:21:36+5:302021-12-29T22:30:18+5:30

France has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases | France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases

France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases

Next

France has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

Veran told a National Assembly hearing that 208,000 people tested positive during the period. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National AssemblyOlivier veran