Free Tibet leads campaign against China's 'Mega-Embassy' plans in London

London [UK], August 17 : Opposition is mounting against China's controversial plans to build a so-called "mega-embassy" at the historic Royal Mint Court site in central London, with campaigners warning that it will be used to "monitor and harass" those against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including members of the Tibetan community in Britain.

In a series of posts on X, London-based group Free Tibet revealed that while the UK government had previously appeared ready to approve the embassy, fresh questions are now being raised over its scale, secrecy, and implications for residents.

One of its posts stated that protests under the banner "No Mega-Embassy" have brought parts of London to a standstill, with demonstrators spilling onto major junctions and blocking traffic for hours. Those opposed to the project include Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Mongolians, Taiwanese, and Chinese dissidents, alongside Tower Hamlets residents, local councillors, MPs, and members of the law enforcement community.

"China's proposed 'mega-embassy' in London is more than an oversized diplomatic building; it is a multi-dimensional threat," Free Tibet said in one of its posts. "With key details of its plans redacted, there is a real risk that the site will be used to monitor and harass those who speak out against the CCP, including members of the Tibetan community in Britain", the post said.

Free Tibet argued that the mega embassy would significantly expand Beijing's capacity for surveillance, intimidation, and repression on British soil. Since 2019, Tibetan activists working closely with allied groups have been "front and centre in the fight against the CCP's expansion into the very heart of London," the organisation added.

Free Tibet called for a "big push" protest against the project, urging communities to gather in London to prevent what it described as a dangerous foothold for the Chinese Communist Party.

China occupied Tibet in 1950, sparking decades of resistance. Tibetans face repression of religion, culture, and speech, while Beijing tightens control. Exiled Tibetans worldwide continue demanding freedom, rights, and self-determination.

