Freed Israeli hostages undergoing medical, psychological evaluations

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 29 (ANI/TPS): The ten Israeli captives released by Hamas on Tuesday night are undergoing medical and psychological evaluations on Wednesday morning.

The freed hostages were all women, six of whom are elderly. An additional two Thai nationals were also released.

Eight of the Israelis were taken to the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. Prof. Itai Pessach, who directs Sheba's children's hospital, described them as "a group of extraordinary women who endured the hardships of their captivity in a remarkable fashion."

He said that several of the women had pre-existing medical conditions, and that some suffered injuries either during their abduction on Oct. 7 or their more than 50 days of captivity.

"Their medical situation is complex and they will need ongoing medical treatment and attention, but there is no immediate danger to any of them," Pessach stressed.

One of the former captives, 17 year-old Mia Lemberg, was abducted along with her dog, Bella, who is staying with Mia at the hospital.

Two other former captives were taken to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital. Prof. David Zeltser, Ichilov's deputy director of emergency medicine said the two arrived in generally good physical condition.

Hamas has agreed to release 10 hostages per day as part of the extension, which could last up to six additional days before Israel's military operation in Gaza resumes.

Israel agreed to release three jailed Palestinian terrorists for each Israeli hostage as part of the deal, which also includes the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel into the Strip.

Approximately 155 Israelis and foreigners are still being held in Gaza, including Kfir Bibas, who was 9 months old when he was taken hostage by Hamas along with his parents and 4-year-old brother from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

