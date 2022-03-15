Freedom struggle will go on till Tibet finally gets justice: Report

The Tibetan cause and the freedom struggle will go on till Tibet finally gets justice, and this would also pave the way for other ethnic groups which are similarly helpless under China's oppressive rule, said a media report.

According to a Tibet Press report, the decline in Tibet's natural resources due to China's excessive usage will also affect the Asian countries that rely on Tibet for its water sources.

The report said that it is time to tend to Tibet's call for justice and to free its people from communist China's brutal rule.

The world stands as a witness to the conflict between Tibet and China that has gone on for decades and still continues, to the Tibetan people's dismay, Tibet Press reported.

The report stated that China's illegal occupation of Tibet in the 1950s led to the demise of the Tibetan nation and unfolded an endless series of oppression and brutality for the Tibetans.

The Tibetan Uprising Day is commemorated every year on 10th of March. The first uprising took place in Tibet in the year 1959 during which thousands of Tibetans protested on the streets of Lhasa in front of the Potala Palace amid rumours of a plot to harm His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Many Tibetans lost their lives, numerous monasteries and religious relics were destroyed and the whole scenario became a gruesome memory for the Tibetans to remember. His Holiness the Dalai Lama had to flee to exile to India amidst all the chaos to secure the future of Tibet and its people, said the report.

This year, the 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day was commemorated on 10th March. "As expected from

the Communist government, the security and surveillance inside Tibet for Tibetans was tightened and great measures were taken to halt any movement or protest," Tibet Press reported.

According to Tibet Press, the death of Tsewang Norbu, a 26-year-old Tibetan singer, by self-immolation as a protest against the Chinese rule and cruelty in Tibet on 25th February, 2022 stirred up much chaos for the Chinese authorities who already had concerns regarding the nearing of the Uprising Day.

The report also highlighted that protests are held all around the world, calling out China for its "inhumane acts against the land and people of Tibet, for its repressive policies in Tibet, for robbing the rights of the Tibetans in Tibet and for Tibet to be set free under its illegal grasp".

( With inputs from ANI )

