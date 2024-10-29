French actor Gerard Depardieu's sexual assault trial begins in Paris amid health concerns

Paris [France], October 29 : The trial for prominent French actor Gerard Depardieu on charges of sexual assault has commenced in Paris, though the 75-year-old actor was notably absent due to health concerns.

Arriving at the trial, Assous explained, "Unfortunately, his doctors have forbidden him from appearing here today." He plans to request a six-month postponement of the trial, noting that there are numerous related complaints and the possibility of an additional trial pending.

Depardieu, 75, is the most prominent French public figure to face allegations amid France's own #MeToo reckoning, sparked in 2017 by the accusations against American producer Harvey Weinstein.

The actor is accused of abuse reportedly occurring during a 2021 film production. Prosecutors allege that he inappropriately touched one of the women involved in the shoot by pulling her towards him, trapping her with his legs, and then groping her waist, hips, and chest while making obscene comments. Three witnesses allegedly saw the incident, reported Al Jazeera.

According to prosecutors, Depardieu is also accused of groping a second woman, both on set and in public. One of the plaintiffs, a set dresser now 55 years old, reported sexual assault, harassment, and sexist insults from Depardieu during the filming of director Jean Becker's Les Volet Verts (The Green Shutters), which took place in a private home in Paris.

The set dresser disclosed to the French investigative site Mediapart that Depardieu demanded a cooling fan during filming, saying he "couldn't even get it up" due to the heat. She claimed the actor then went on to brag that he could "give women an orgasm without touching them."

She further alleged that about an hour later, Depardieu "brutally grabbed" her as she walked away from the set. According to her account, Depardieu closed his legs around her and groped her waist, moving up to her chest.

"I expect the justice system to be the same for everybody and for Monsieur Depardieu not to receive special treatment just because he's an artist," the plaintiff's lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt.

Depardieu's lawyer, Assous, contended that his defense would provide "witnesses and evidence that will show he has simply been targeted by false accusations." Assous further suggested that the plaintiff was seeking to "make money" by claiming EUR 30,000 (USD 32,500) in compensation.

Depardieu faces accusations from around 20 women in total, who have alleged various forms of sexual misconduct, Al Jazeera reported.

In response to these accumulating allegations, Depardieu stated last year in the conservative French publication Le Figaro, "I have never, ever abused a woman. Hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach."

If convicted, Depardieu could face up to five years in prison and a fine of EUR 75,000 (USD 80,947.50).

