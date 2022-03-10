French Minister for Foreign Trade meets Indian industry leaders in New Delhi

Franck Riester, French Minister for Foreign Trade on Thursday met with Indian industry leaders and heard their views on how France can welcome more Indian companies.

"Min @franckriester met Indian industry leaders & heard their views on how France can welcome more Indian companies. The Minister highlighted France's pro-business reforms, top European FDI destination status & its advantages as a gateway to EU market," French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain tweeted.

Earlier, Riester met with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and reviewed ways of boosting trade and investment ties between France and India.

Riester is on a two-day India visit from March 10-11. He is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, Riester will visit Dassault Systemes, a 3DEXPERIENCE company that provides businesses and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations.

He will also visit the Indian company CENTUM Electronics, which has offices in France, providing precision microelectronics that are critical for applications in many sectors, including aerospace and defence.

Riester will wind up his tour with meeting representatives from French and Indian tech ecosystems, brought together by the French Tech in Bangalore, which creates global connections for innovation.

( With inputs from ANI )

