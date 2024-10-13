French President calls for immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

Paris [France], October 13 (WAM/ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon.

According to the Elysee, Macron emphasised during a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berr that "a ceasefire must be reached immediately in Lebanon."

Macron also expressed deep concern over the intensification of Israeli strikes in Lebanon and their "tragic impact on civilians," according to the Elysee.

In his conversation with Berri, Macron called on the Lebanese people to "unite for the sake of the country's stability and unity," urging all parties to "face this new challenge together" by supporting a "comprehensive political programme that includes electing a president who guarantees national unity."

The French presidency confirmed that Paris would continue to mobilize the international community through the upcoming "International Conference to Support the People and Sovereignty of Lebanon," set to take place in Paris on 24th October.

Macron also reaffirmed France's commitment to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and expressed his dismay over the "unjustified targeting" of UN peacekeepers in recent days. (WAM/ANI)

