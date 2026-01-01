French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India next month

Paris [France], January 9 : French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (local time) said that he would pay a visit to India next month, with New Delhi set to host the AI Impact Summit. He made the remarks while addressing the Diplomatic Corps, according to France 24.

President Macron, while speaking about the successes of French diplomacy in 2025, spoke about the world coming together for the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris and the progress made on the front.

"Let's finally look at what we have managed to achieve together, the successes of French diplomacy last year- the Artificial Intelligence summit. The whole world came to Paris. We made progress on this and we co-chaired it with Prime Minister Modi and next month, I'll be in India to follow up."

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit and is scheduled for February 19-20 in New Delhi, will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South, as noted by the official website.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, earlier during a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot had also mentioned that India would be expecting President Macron soon.

Speaking about how the two countries are active in the international arena, they are committed to multipolarity and their working together is important not only for the bilateral relationship but also for stabilising global politics.

"Apart from our bilateral ties, we are both very active in the international arena. This year we chaired the BRICS, you chaired the G7. We are both members of the G20. We are also otherwise active in a number of international organisations. So as two nations committed to multi-polarity, I believe that working together is important for ourselves, also for stabilising the global politics at this stage," EAM Jaishankar said.

He added, "Let me conclude that by adding that we are expecting President Macron in India very soon. So part of what we would be devoting ourselves is to prepare for that."

