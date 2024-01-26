French President Macron arrives in Delhi to participate as chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], January 26 : French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the national capital on Friday to participate as the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day parade here.

The French President was received at the Delhi airport by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

"President @EmmanuelMacron of France welcomed by EAM @DrSJaishankar as he arrived in New Delhi. President Macron will participate as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

Macron on Thursday visited Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In Jaipur, the French President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues.

"Taking India-France Strategic Partnership to greater heights! Productive discussions held between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron of France in Jaipur. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties & exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues," Ministry of External Affiars (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

PM Modi said that it is a matter of great pride that the French President will be taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday.

He said that Macron's presence not only strengthens the ties between the two nations but also adds a significant chapter to "our shared history of friendship and collaboration."

PM Modi added that he is elated about the fact that Macron began his India visit from Jaipur.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people."

"It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's offical handle on 'X' said: "Jaipur gave an enthusiastic welcome to PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron. The leaders also stopped by for a cup of tea!"

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived at Jantar Mantar in Pink City, Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar.

Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

The two leaders also connected over a cup of tea, where the French President made the payment through UPI.

"Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodidemonstrated simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership," the MEA Offical Spokesperson said.

PM Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal earlier Thursday in Jaipur.

He gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron.

India is meanwhile gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations in its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent is marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

