“From sea to space”: French envoy calls it "exceptional time" for Indo-French ties

New Delhi [India], September 20 : The newly appointed French ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou has said the leaders of the two nations have set the course of the Indo-France partnership for the next 25 years, and his role is to translate this roadmap into concrete action.

He also recalled historian Jules Michelet’s description of India as the ‘Matrix of the world’, and called the Indo-French ties as strategic and universal from "sea to space".

“Dear Indian friends, Namaste! I want to tell you how happy and proud I am to be in India, a country I have visited so many times since my first trip here forty years ago. A country once described by the famous French historian Jules Michelet as the ‘Matrix of the world’,” Mathou said in a video posted by the French embassy in India on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is exactly how I feel about India and why it was so obvious for France to embrace the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ proposed by India at the G20 Summit,” he added.

He further said that this is an exceptional time for Indo-French ties, and also recalled PM Modi’s historic visit to France on Bastille Day.

“This is an exceptional time for Indo-French ties. This year saw the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Paris as Guest of Honour of Bastille Day, marking 25 years of the France-India strategic partnership. It is also the moment chosen by our leaders to set the course of this partnership for the next 25 years. My role is to translate this roadmap into action,” he said.

The French envoy also highlighted a number of areas of cooperation between India and France and called the Indo-French partnership as strategic and universal.

“This is about very concrete projects that have an impact on daily lives, such as: welcoming new generations of Indian students in France, creating tens and thousands of new jobs, thanks to French investments in Make in India, bringing together our investors, improving the lives of Indians through cleaner water, energy and transport, creating bridges between our cultures, protecting the planet together,” Mathou said.

He added, “And of course, contributing to peace, security and prosperity in the region. Our partnership is strategic. I would also like to describe it as universal as it goes from the sea to space. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with all of you. Looking forward to it. Thank You!”

Thierry Mathou was appointed as the new French Ambassador to India after Emmanuel Lenain’s tenure at the position ended.

Last week, France's then-Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain at the end of his term, thanked New Delhi, terming the country's energy, optimism, and confidence in the friendship between the two nations as "invaluable."

He said India and its people have taught him so much and he will cherish his experience of serving in India for the past four years.

