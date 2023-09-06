From special corridors to fountains, Delhi Airport all set to welcome G20 delegates

New Delhi [India], September 6 : The New Delhi airport is all set to welcome the guests and delegates of the G20 Summit, with facilities like the international ceremonial lounge, special immigration counters, waterfalls, expressive hoardings and illuminated G20 logos.

Global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many others leaders will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam.

Delhi airport operator DIAL has prepared ceremonial lounges to receive the heads of state and other VIPs, and government officials. Special corridors have been prepared for the entry and exit of foreign dignitaries, aiming to ensure a seamless and exceptional experience.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said that Delhi airport is “ready and excited” to welcome the guests who are coming to attend the G20 Summit.

"It is a privilege to be the gateway to India for most of the summit leaders, and we have many of them from different parts of the world actually descending in India and we have made specific arrangements for all these guests," said Jaipuriar.

DIAL has formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates. DIAL is already working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi Government to provide necessary support for guest facilitation.

“Many of the guests will be arriving at Air Force Station on the Palam side, there are many other Heads of State as well as other delegation members who are going to come at Terminal-3, we have made special arrangements for them. We have dedicated gates for these guests. We have also made sure that there is a dedicated corridor created for all these guests so that they can clear Immigration and Customs in a seamless manner. We have worked with different government agencies including Immigration and Customs to make sure that this is facilitated,” he added.

DIAL has installed illuminated G20 Logos at Terminal 3, enhancing the visual appeal both inside and outside the terminal. Informative Standees and Cutouts featuring information about the G20 Summit provide valuable insights to passengers, and have been strategically positioned. Messages related to the summit are also being showcased on the MATV system within the terminal.

DIAL has especially focused on terminal vicinity beautification. The airport approach road is now adorned with elegantly designed fountains, contributing to a pleasing and welcoming ambience.

