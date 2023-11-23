Fujairah Crown Prince receives Emirate's team at COP28

Fujairah [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host from November 30 to December 12, 2023 at Expo City Dubai, and the strategic role of the event in supporting the country's great efforts in addressing climate change and its global repercussions.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah made his remarks during a meeting with members of the Emirate of Fujairah's team at COP28, in the presence Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, member of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee, who is leading the emirate's team to the event.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi referred to the directives and follow-up of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for the ongoing climate and environmental efforts and the work of the relevant Fujairah government institutions in supporting the global event and achieving its goals at the level of individuals and communities.

He stressed the need for active participation that achieves the largest and most important possible results during the important international event, which supports the country's goals in the field of climate action and sustainability, and highlights the projects of the Emirate of Fujairah and its ongoing efforts in this field. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor