G20 a glimpse of what future of India-UK ties can be: Rishi Sunak

Manchester [UK], October 3 : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit, was merely a glimpse of what India and United Kingdom relationship can achieve.

Sunak’s remarks came at an event of Conservative Friends of India at Manchester on Monday.

Recalling his recent India visit for the G20 summit, Sunak said it was a special one, given the strong ties between the two countries.

“And I've just come back from my first trip to India as prime minister. And that was a very special one knowing just how strong the relationship between our two countries is,” said Sunak.

Sunak, who arrived in the national capital to attend the G20 Summit, accompanied by wife Akshata Murty, also offered prayers at the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple.

In an interaction with ANI, Sunak called himself “a proud Hindu”.

“And at the G20, we really saw a glimpse of what the future of that relationship can be, with closer cooperation on absolutely everything, from trade, from defence, from innovation, security, research, and I hope, with all the best foot in the world, a free trade deal if we can get it done,” he added.

The UK PM said India and the UK, “two great democracies”, are determining the global future.

“At the end of the day…two great democracies shaping the future of the world with a long and shared history but working together as partners to build a better future for all,” Sunak added.

At a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi, during his India visit, Sunak had said that the UK and India are two nations with one ambition, an ambition rooted in shared values — "the connection between people".

“Two nations, one ambition. An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and – of course – our passion for cricket,” the UK PM had then posted on X.

Apart from Sunak, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, too, spoke at the event of Conservative Friends of India.

India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present at the event.

The Conservative Friends of India is linked to the Conservative Party in the UK, and is a membership organisation that engages in building relations between the Conservative Party, the British Indian community and India.

