G20 event: Heads of foreign missions perform Yoga at beach in Andaman and Nicobar islands

Heads of mission and delegates of other international organizations on Saturday performed Yoga at one of the beaches in Andaman and Nicobar islands, as part of the G20 curtain raiser events.

Saturday began with a morning Yoga session at Kala Pathar Beach, followed by a beach cleaning activity.

"A Yoga session was held at sunrise at Kala Pathar Beach. All G20 Ambassadors who have come to Andamans from Delhi also participated. After that, we also carried out a beach cleaning activity. The Ambassadors participated in that too," Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G20's India Coordinator told ANI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on Lifestyle for Environment, that our current living standards aren't sustainable and that we'll have to do something for the environment together. We have planned a lot of practical outcomes in our G20 Presidency, one of them being beach clean," he said.

Hugo Javier Gobbi, Ambassador of Argentina, who participated in the morning Yoga session, said it was a really spiritual and refreshing experience. "Being here in such a beautiful environment is really inspiring".

Ambassador Gobbi also said the agenda is very rich and good for developing relations and cooperation in the world.

Over 40 mission heads and international organisations on Friday reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the G20 curtain raiser.

The delegates took a tour of the Cellular Jail where author and ideologue Veer Savarkar was lodged by the British.

G20's India coordinator, Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G-20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant are accompanying the delegates during the tour.

New Delhi is organising meetings throughout the country on a pan-India basis, as it is the PM's vision that the G20 presidency of India should be a participative process in which everybody feels that it is his presidency.

( With inputs from ANI )

