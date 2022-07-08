G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet: Indonesian FM urges to 'find ways' to end Ukraine war

As the G20 Foreign Ministers' Summit begins in Bali, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urged her counterparts to "find ways to move forward" and end the war in Ukraine sooner rather than later.

While opening the joint summit, Marsudi urged the leaders present to help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.

"It is our responsibility to end the war sooner than later and settle our differences at the negotiating table, not the battlefield," she said at the summit.

The meeting is witnessing the presence of some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the same room as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This is the first such meeting since the war started on February 24 this year.

Lavrov has flown to Indonesia's island of Bali for a meeting of foreign ministers of countries from the Group of 20 (G20). The agenda of the meeting is set to be dominated by tensions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There are also discussions that will be held on energy and food security in the two-day meeting.

During the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, the participating Foreign ministers are slated to hold talks on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs ahead of the meeting.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting will strengthen India's engagement with G20 member states.

As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India's role in the Foreign Ministers' meet assumes even greater importance, the official statement read.

Ahead of the summit, on June 7, Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from G20 countries and others.

Jaishankar also met FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia and appreciated the excellent arrangements for the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bali. He said that India supports the Indonesian G20 Presidency this year and will do utmost to ensure its success.

( With inputs from ANI )

