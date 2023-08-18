G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting:  WHO chief hails India for Universal Health Coverage, Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 18 : Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday praised India for advancing health coverage and schemes.

Dr Tedros made the remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the ongoing G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

At the begining of his address, Dr Tedros thanked India for its gracious hospitality and visionary leadership in hosting the G20 Summit.

“I commend India for their steps in advancing Universal Health Coverage and the Ayushman Bharat scheme which is the world 's largest health assurance initiative,” the WHO chief said.

He also recalled his visit to a Health and Wellness Centre and lauded the services being provided there.

“I visited a Health and Wellness Centre here in Gandhinagar and was impressed by the primary healthcare services being provided to 1000 households by the HWC,” he added.

He also hailed the telemedicine facilities provided in Gujarat and thanked India’s G20 Presidency for the Global Digital Health Initiative to be launched on Saturday.

“I commend the telemedicine services being provided here, which provide prescriptions and treatment locally. It is an excellent example of transforming healthcare. I also thank India G20 Presidency for taking leadership in the Global Digital Health Initiative which will be launched tomorrow,” Dr Tedros said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that more than 70 delegates from different countries are participating in the G20 Health Ministers' meeting and side event in Gandhinagar here. The three-day G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under G20 India Presidency will culminate on August 19."

More than 70 delegates from different countries are participating in the G20 Health Ministers' meeting and side events. "We are showing India's Health model to the people and they are appreciating it. The Modi government has seen the health sector with a holistic approach," Mandaviya said.

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under G20 India Presidency is being held during from August 17 to 19 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, and is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil. India’s G20 Presidency marked the first time that the troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

The focus of the G20 Health Minister’s Meeting will be on the three key priorities of the G20 Health Track, including health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with a focus on anti-microbial resistance and One Health framework; Strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with a focus on access and availability to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics); and Digital Health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

