'G20 nations praise India's digital public goods infra': Sitharaman

New Delhi, Aug 14 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that G20 nations look up to India and praise the achievements in its digital public goods infrastructure.

"Today, when I address the G20 nations, we are proud to highlight that all of them admire India for its prolific use of technology and its leadership in utilising digital public goods. A significant portion of our Indian youth are making remarkable contributions in these areas," she said in a video address.

The Finance Minister said that easy to use for people belonging to all walks of life, "the digital public goods are all government owned and there is no private profiteering on this".

"For making India a developed nation during the next 25 years, we're making sure that our policies reach each and every citizen of the nation," Sitharaman said in the message.

