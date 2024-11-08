"G20 should bring tangible results to people," says Brazilian Ambassador Kenneth Nobrega on G20 presidency

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega on Friday said that the country's presidency of the G20 will focus on driving tangible results and addressing global challenges.

He further emphasised that on the relationship between India and Brazil and said that there is a "sheer interest" between the business communities and science communities.

While speaking with ANI, Nobrega said, "As I have mentioned, the last sentence of my speech tonight was 'these are indeed exciting times to be Ambassador of Brazil to India'. Why is that? In 12 months, 40 missions from Brazil business and official missions from Brazil and numerous missions also from India to Brazil have taken place. There is a sheer interest between our business communities and science communities to do things together."

He added, "Food security, agriculture, and defence are the key areas... These things are booming and that is why, I am so excited."

On being asked about the focus area for G20 under Brazil's Presidency, Nobrega said, "Our presidency to a considerable extent is a presidency that is a continuity of India's presidency in the sense that we have also developed activities and proposals that boost the legitimacy of G20..."

He added, "We launched, with the approval of the other G20 countries, task forces to fight poverty, hunger and to fight climate change. The idea is that the G20 should bring tangible results to people. I think political decisions and consensus are very important. G20 needs also to deliver things on the ground for the people. Another stunning result was this 'call for action' we approved in New York. This was the first-ever meeting of G20 foreign ministers within the United Nations headquarters.. G20 is becoming more and more important as a group that proposes solutions to the great challenges of humanity."

Notably, Brazil is holding the G20 presidency in 2024. The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, with the presence of the leaders of the 19 member countries, along with the African Union and the European Union.

The Brazilian Ambassador further spoke on the outcome of the US presidential elections and said that Brazil has "intense bilateral relations" with the US and that their government will work with Donald Trump. "US has a solid democracy for more than 200 years so we see democracy at work in the United States. Brazil has traditional, very intense bilateral relations with the US and we will work with President Trump. There is no doubt about this," Nobrega told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Nobrega, while giving a speech in New Delhi on the occasion of Brazil National Day, had said that the relations between Brazil and India have become even stronger and emphasised that both countries have developed strong bonds that are based on "common values, perceptions, and interests."

He said, "In 2024, Brazil-India relations have become even stronger. Traditional spheres of cooperation have converged with new ones. Such conversion shows that our long-standing friendship has been gaining in breadth and depth and in a challenging international environment, finding secure paths to social economic development requires new approaches to economic complementarities and, above all, mutual trust."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor