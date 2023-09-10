G20 Summit: European Commission President calls for global framework for protection from AI risks

New Delhi [India], September 10 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday called for developing a global framework for risks posed by artificial intelligence.

In her address at Session III 'One Future' of the G20 Summit which was hosted under India's Presidency, Ursula von der Leyen said, "I believe that Europe and its partners should develop a new global framework for AI risks. It should protect us against systemic societal risks and foster investments in safe and responsible AI systems, at the same time."

Noting that the future will be digital, Ursula von der Leyen said that artificial intelligence offers tremendous opportunities. She, however, said that artificial intelligence has risks.

"As it has been described, AI has risks but also offers tremendous opportunities. The crucial question is how to harness a rapidly changing technology. It is telling that even the makers and inventors of AI are calling on political leaders to regulate. In the EU, in 2020, we presented the first-ever law on artificial intelligence," Ursula von der Leyen said.

Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU wants to facilitate innovation while building trust. She said that the world needs to be provided with knowledge of the risks posed by artificial intelligence and the potential benefits for humanity.

"We want to facilitate innovation while building trust.But we need more. What the world does now will shape our future. At global level, we eventually need to reach the broader community of the United Nations. We would need a similar body to the IPCC for climate, and here we need additional outreach to the scientists entrepreneurs and innovators," Ursula von der Leyen said.

"They need to provide the knowledge on the risks posed by AI as well as the potential benefits for humanity. Second, on Digital Public Infrastructures. They can be a real booster to emerging economies," she added.

She hailed India for its remarkable success in rolling out digital public infrastructures. She said that the EU supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative and noted that the possibilities are huge.

"India has achieved remarkable success in rolling out its digital public infrastructures. We heard the Prime Minister, and we very much support his initiative. The possibilities are huge, the investments, small," Ursula von der Leyen said.

"The trick is to build public digital infrastructure, that is interoperable, open to all and trusted. Let me give you one example that is reality today," she added.

Ursula von der Leyen said that many leaders who are present at the G20 Summit are familiar with the COVID-19 digital certificate. She stated that the European Union has developed the COVID-19 digital certificate for itself. She called the model "functional" and added that 51 nations on four continents adopted it.

Earlier in the day, Ursula von der Leyen along with other world leaders visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

In a post shared on X, Leyen stated, "Today we gather in Raj Ghat, dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi. Raj Ghat’s eternal flame burns bright even in the darkest of times. Symbolising that peace and justice, the values championed by one of India’s greatest leaders, can and must prevail in this world."

