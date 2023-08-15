"G20 will help shift global discourse towards issues of developing countries": Indian envoy to UK Doraiswami

London [United Kingdom], August 15 : The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami said that the G20 is not just a global event but it will help shift the global discourse towards issues of concern to all developing countries, under India's presidency.

He said that the G20 gives India a unique opportunity to take forward things that matter to developing countries.

When asked how India's G20 presidency makes the 77th Independence Day significant, Indian High Commissioner to UK said that it is a seminal moment.

He said that at the time of Independence, India was free but it had a lot of work to do.

"We were free, but we had so much to do in terms of poverty alleviation, education, health care, resettlement of people who had lost everything and, due to partition, knitting back communities together after the violent events that surrounded partition lives so much," he said while speaking to ANI.

"And yet if you look at where we are today, it's easy not to recognize how much has been achieved. How much we have succeeded in putting India squarely on the global radar screen," he added.

He further said that the G20 also would help India highlight itself globally.

"It (G20) gives us a chance not just to showcase all of India, not just to host a big event, but to help shift the global discourse towards issues of concern to all developing countries," Doraiswami said.

He said, "The G20 gives India a unique opportunity to take forward things that matter to us, but to also other similarly situated developing countries. It puts our agenda on what we've been able to do in digital development."

Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) hoisted the Indian tricolour and celebrated the 77th Independence Day in London on Tuesday.

The event which was held outside the Indian High Commission in London was attended by the Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, Indian Army officials, NCC cadets from India and British officials.

People of the Indian community as well as Britain nationals gathered outside the high commission in large numbers and waved the tricolour to mark India’s Independence Day.

People from the Indian diaspora were also seen singing India’s National Anthem and the patriotic ‘Vande Mataram’ song during the celebrations.

A bike tour was also organised by the Uttar Pradesh Government was also held as a part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

"A special attraction of today’s event were the motorcyclists from @MotoGPBharat

. @UPGovt is hosting @MotoGP in the month of September at Buddha International Circuit. @VDoraiswami @sujitjoyghosh @MEAIndia," Indian High Commission UK tweeted.

Indian High Commission all over the world celebrated the festival of Independence with great fervour.

Earlier, The Indian Embassy in Russia celebrated the 77th Independence Day along with a large number of Indians. Ambassador Pavan Kapoor paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and hoisted the National Flag.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. The Indian embassy in Medan, a city in Indonesia, also celebrated the 77th Independence Day.

Earlier, the Indian mission in Kathmandu marked the 77th anniversary of Independence and organised a celebration.

The celebration was part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the Union government to celebrate 75 years of independent India and remarkable achievements by Indians across spheres.

Naveen Srivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, hoisted the national flag in the Gulf country.

