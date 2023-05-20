G7 Leaders emphasise determination to strengthen disarmament, non-proliferation efforts

Hiroshima [Japan], May 20 (ANI/WAM): Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) emphasised their determination to strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, towards the "ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all."

This came as the leaders met in Hiroshima for their annual Summit on May 19-21, where they affirmed keenness to coordinate their approach to economic resilience and economic security that is "based on diversifying and deepening partnerships and de-risking, not de-coupling; drive the transition to clean energy economies of the future through cooperation within and beyond the G7."

They underscored the necessity of launching the "Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security with partner countries to address needs today and into the future; and deliver our goal of mobilising $600 billion in financing for quality infrastructure through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment."

They stressed their determination to work together and with others to:

-Foster a strong and resilient global economic recovery, maintain financial stability, and promote jobs and sustainable growth;

-Accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), recognising that reducing poverty and tackling the climate and nature crisis go hand in hand;

-Promote the evolution of the Multilateral Development Banks; strengthen their partnerships with African countries and support greater African representation in multilateral fora; preserve the planet by accelerating the decarbonisation of their energy sector and the deployment of renewables, end plastic pollution and protect the oceans; deepen cooperation through Just Energy Transition Partnerships, the Climate Club and new Country Packages for Forest, Nature and Climate;

-Invest in global health through vaccine manufacturing capacity worldwide, the Pandemic Fund, the future international agreement for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and efforts to achieve universal health coverage; and

-Cooperate on international migration and strengthen common efforts to fight the trafficking and smuggling of human beings; and advance international discussions on inclusive artificial intelligence governance and interoperability to achieve their common vision and goal of trustworthy AI, in line with their shared democratic values. (ANI/WAM)

