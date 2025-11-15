G7 reaffirms "free and open Indo-Pacific", opposes any "unilateral attempts to change the status quo"

Niagara [Canada], November 15 : The G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed "the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law", stating their strong opposition to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in particular by force or coercion, including in the East China Sea and the South China Sea."

The G7 Foreign Ministers meeting under Canada's G7 Presidency in Niagara on November 11-12, issued a joint statement highlighting their shared position on key global security challenges, foregrounding regional security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific while outlining connected concerns on Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa, migration, maritime security and global economic resilience.

They expressed "serious concern over the use of dangerous manoeuvres and water cannons in the South China Sea," and noted efforts to restrict navigation and overflight through militarisation and coercion.

The statement reiterated that the July 12, 2016, Arbitral Tribunal award remained "a significant milestone, binding upon the parties."

They further underscored the need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposed "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, particularly by force or coercion."

The ministers encouraged peaceful dialogue on cross-Strait issues and expressed support for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in appropriate international organisations."

Concerns were also raised over China's military build-up and nuclear expansion, with a call for Beijing to demonstrate stability through "improved transparency."

The ministers condemned the DPRK's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearisation of the DPRK, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions."

They also voiced "grave concern" over the DPRK's cryptocurrency thefts and urged the swift resolution of abduction cases.

Building on this Indo-Pacific focus, the statement moved to Ukraine, where the ministers reaffirmed "unwavering support" for its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

They said "an immediate ceasefire is urgently needed," and agreed the current line of contact should serve as the basis for negotiations.

They condemned military assistance to Russia by the DPRK and Iran. They criticised the provision of weapons and dual-use components by China, calling it a "decisive enabler of Russia's war."

Addressing the Middle East, the ministers reiterated their support for "President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict."

They welcomed the ceasefire and release of hostages, called for the return of the remains of deceased hostages, and urged all parties to enable humanitarian assistance "without interference at scale" through the United Nations, the Red Crescent and international agencies.

They emphasised the need for all sides to engage constructively on the next steps toward peaceful coexistence for Israelis and Palestinians.

On Iran, the ministers urged full implementation of obligations under UN Security Council resolutions and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, calling for renewed cooperation with the IAEA and direct engagement with the United States supported by the E3.

The statement also covered security concerns in Haiti, Sudan and eastern DRC.

The ministers stressed the need for contributions to implement UNSC Resolution 2793 in Haiti and urged the country to outline a plan toward free and fair elections.

They condemned "ethnically-motivated" attacks by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces and deplored the humanitarian crisis and famine, urging all parties to commit to a ceasefire and allow aid access.

In eastern DRC, they expressed concern over ongoing violence and violations, calling for all parties to protect civilians and honour commitments under the June 27 Peace Agreement and July 19 Declaration of Principles.

The ministers noted the impact of conflict on global migration trends and said they would return to these issues in a future G7 meeting.

They underlined the importance of maritime security, recalling the G7 Declaration adopted in Charlevoix and welcoming work by the G7 NB8++ Shadow Fleet Task Force.

They pledged to counter the use of unregistered or substandard vessels for sanctions evasion, illicit trade, and maritime crime, and reaffirmed their commitments to protect undersea infrastructure and secure maritime ports against illegal drug trafficking.

The discussion concluded with a focus on economic resilience, energy security and critical minerals.

Building on the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan and Production Alliance, members emphasised partnerships to support sustainable supply chains and shared prosperity.

They expressed concern over non-market practices affecting critical minerals and noted outcomes of recent US-China discussions, discouraging future policies that impede predictable trade.

G7 members agreed to pursue initiatives to reduce dependencies and strengthen collective economic resilience and security.

