G7 Summit: Global leaders at 'Outreach Nation' session pose for 'family photo'

Apulia [Italy], June 15 : Leaders from around the world posed for a family photo at the 'Outreach Nation' session of the G7 Summit here on Friday night.

Leaders from the G7 countries US President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, and French President Emmanuel Macronas well as the European Union and their external guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, posed for a group photo at the gathering in Italy.

With world leaders at the @G7 Summit in Italy. pic.twitter.com/83gSNhNQTs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

In a post on X, PM Modi also shared the family photo, and wrote, "With world leaders at the @G7 Summit in Italy."

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late at night to attend the summit. He was welcomed by Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, who invited India as an 'Outreach Nation' in the G7 Summit.

He reiterated India's commitment to advocating for the well-being of the Global South, emphasising the significance of Africa in global affairs.

He also underscored India's dedication to fostering close ties with Africa, citing the landmark moment when the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency.

PM Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, touching upon various subjects, including the transformative role of technology in human progress.

"Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress. The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber security.

"Spoke about how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. It is important that AI remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Additionally, PM Modi highlighted the "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and making the planet more habitable for future generations.

"As far as energy is concerned, India's approach is based on availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability. We are working to fulfil our CoP commitments before the designated time period. India is working to usher in a Green Era, based on the principles of Mission LiFE. Also highlighted the campaign "Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam" to make our planet more sustainable," PM Modi's post added.

Notably, India participated in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15.

This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor