Gadkari asks auto industry to roll-out 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles'

New Delhi, Dec 27 Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday called upon automakers to roll-out of 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles' and 'Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles' within a period of 6 months.

In a series of tweets, the minister said: "In order to substitute India's import of petroleum as a fuel and to provide direct benefits to our farmers, we have now advised the automobile manufacturers in India to start manufacturing Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFV) and Flex Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV)...

"... complying with BS-6 Norms in a time bound manner within a period of six months."

FFVs are vehicles capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol and gasoline.

"In line with Hon. Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and government's policy on promoting ethanol as a transport fuel...

"... Flex Fuel Vehicles are capable to run on a combination of 100% Petrol or 100% bio-ethanol and their blends, along with strong Hybrid Electric technology in case of FFV-SHEVs."

According to the minister, the move will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles on a 'Well-to-Wheel' basis, helping India to comply with its commitment made at COP26 to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030.

