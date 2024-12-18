Gas prices set to rise across Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 18 : The Pakistani Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) approved significant hikes in gas prices, affecting consumers nationwide, ARY News reported.

The decision, sent to the federal government for final approval, seeks an average increase of 25.78 per cent for consumers in Sindh and Balochistan, while consumers in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience an 8.71 per cent rise, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Under the new tariff structure, the average gas price for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has been set at Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1,762.51 per MMBTU, and for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), it's PKR 1,778.35 per MMBTU. These changes aim to address financial needs totalling PKR 527.55 billion for SNGPL and PKR 319.78 billion for SSGC, along with adjustments for prior receivables.

The companies had originally sought increases in gas prices as high as 208.67 per cent but were met with public hearings by OGRA last month. OGRA's decision to forward the recommendations to the federal government for final approval means that a notification will be issued once the government grants its consent.

This revision in gas prices comes amidst rising financial pressures on the gas companies, with SNGPL receiving approval to recover over PKR 50 billion from previous adjustments, and SSGC allowed to recover PKR 48.85 billion.

People in Balochistan have been facing several challenges in their daily life, as they cope with freezing temperatures. The situation has been aggravated by ongoing gas shortages and frequent power outages, which have sparked numerous protests throughout the province.

In major areas, particularly along important highways, residents have taken to the streets to express their anger over the gas shortage. The lack of supply has left people unable to use essential heating, cooking, and other appliances during the frigid winter months, The Balochistan Post reported.

The dependence on gas cylinders has resulted in several deadly incidents, with numerous people injured or killed in explosions caused by these makeshift solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor