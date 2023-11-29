Gautam Adani back in world’s top 20 richest billionaires list

New Delhi, Nov 29 Gautam Adani is back in the list of top 20 richest people in the world following a rally in Adani Group stocks.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is now the 19th richest person in the world with a net worth of $66.7 billion.

Adani’s wealth jumped by more than $6 billion following the rally in Adani Group stocks.

With the rally continuing into its second day, the majority of Adani Group companies were in green on Wednesday. This was due to the Supreme Court delaying its decision to investigate the conglomerate on the basis of stock manipulation and fraud claims made by a US based short-seller, said Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio.

Adani is the second richest Indian in the list behind 13th placed Mukesh Ambani, who has an estimated total net worth of $89.5 billion.

Elon Musk is the richest person as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $ 228 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos ($171 billion), Bernard Arnault ($167 billion), and Bill Gates ($134 billion).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor