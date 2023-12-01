'Gautam Gambhir gave me missed calls, Anurag Kashyap raped me,' claims Payal Ghosh

Mumbai, Dec 1 Known for her work in 'Prayanam' and 'Oosaravelli' actress Payal Ghosh has made shocking claims that parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir used to regularly call to her, and that former cricketer Irfan Pathan is the only person she loved.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Payal wrote in a series of tweets: "Gautam Gambhir mujhe regularly miscall dete the, yeh Irfan ko bohot achhi ta rah pata tha, woh mera sab calls check karta tha .. woh yeh baat mere Samna Yusuf bhai, Hardik Aur Krunal Pandya ko bhi bataya tha jab main Irfan ko Pune mein Milne gayi thi.. Domestic match tha Baroda ka."

In anothe tweet, she wrote: "Mere pichhhe #gautamgambhir #AkshayKumar sab pade hue the lekin main pyar sirf Irfan Pathan se karti thi, mujhe uske ilaba koi aur dikhta hi nahi tha aur main Irfan ko sab ke ware bolti bhi thi, sab ka miscal dikhati bhi thi… Maine bas Irfan se pyar kiya aur kisise bhi nahi …!!!"

Payal went on to write: "After we broke up … I fell ill .. I couldn’t work for years… but he was the only guy whom I loved… after that I never loved anybody."

"Areee @IrfanPathan kab tak muh pe dahi jamake rakhoge… kabhi toh mere kaam aao," she said.

"Irfan mera boyfriend pehle tha .. we were dating since 2011 Aur isme shaadi 2016 mein kiya …. ," Payal wrote.

In 2020, Payal had spoken about alleged sexual harrasement against filmmkaer Anurag Kashyap. She had claimed that Anurag had stripped in front of her and tried to molest in 2014. However, Kashyap rubbished all allgeations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by Payal.

She once again spoke against Kashyap: "Lekin ek baat aur bhi hai …. #anuragkashyap raped me lekin Aur koi matlab #AkshayKumar ki jooti bhi nahi hai Anurag… but Akshay kumar ne mere saath koi badtameezi nahi ki, itna bada star hai … I will always respect him for that."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor