Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo 'positive': Egyptian media

Cairo, Feb 14 The negotiations on a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip, which are ongoing in the Egyptian capital Cairo, are "positive", Egyptian media has reported.

The talks will last for three days, al-Qahera News TV channel quoted a high-ranking Egyptian source as saying.

A quadrilateral security meeting attended by Egypt, the US, Qatar, and Israel kicked off Tuesday in Cairo to discuss the facilitation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and detainee swap, Xinhua news agency reported.

