Gaza humanitarian foundation delivers more than 187 meals

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 (ANI/TPS): The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) today announced the successful completion of its emergency mission in Gaza after delivering more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians living in Gaza a record humanitarian operation that ensured food aid reached Palestinian families safely and without diversion to Hamas or other entities.

"From the outset, GHF's goal was to meet an urgent need, prove that a new approach could succeed where others had failed, and ultimately hand off that success to the broader international community. With the creation of the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) and a rejuvenated engagement of the international humanitarian community, GHF believes that moment has now arrived," stated GHF Executive Director John Acree from Tel Aviv. "GHF has been in talks with CMCC and international organisations now for weeks about the way forward, and it's clear they will be adopting and expanding the model GHF piloted. As a result, we are winding down our operations as we have succeeded in our mission of showing there's a better way to deliver aid to Gazans."

Established as a temporary emergency aid initiative, GHF was created to fill critical gaps in the global response during the Gaza conflict. GHF pioneered a secure aid distribution model to deliver free meals directly to Palestinian aid seekers, especially the most vulnerable populations, through dedicated and separate aid distribution. GHF installed dedicated lanes and guaranteed aid distribution for women, children, and the elderly to ensure equitable and secure access to food aid for those most in need. (ANI/TPS)

