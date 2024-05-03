Gaza war military leaders promoted

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) Spokesman said that, after a "lengthy process," Minister of Defence, Yoav Galant, and IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, agreed on the promotion of commanders who "distinguished themselves in combat in the field and at headquarters" during the "Iron Swords" war, to positions in the General Staff Forum.

As such, Brigadier General Avi Belot will be appointed as commander of the Central Command and be promoted to the rank of major general. (ANI/TPS)

