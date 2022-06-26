Gen Qamar Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

Islamabad, June 26 Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife recently visited ailing former President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai, according to sources close to the former military rulers family.

"Gen Qamar and his wife were accompanied by top physic of Pakistan Army," one of the sources who was present at the meeting, told The Express Tribune.

"Gen Musharraf and his family greeted the COAS and his wife with great delight," the source added.

According to the sources, the visitors spent some time with Musharraf and his family at their apartment while the army doctors examined the 78-year-old former military ruler, who was diagnosed with the life-threatening health condition, called amyloidosis, in 2018.

Amyloidosis is a group of rare, serious conditions that is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein, called amyloid, in organs and tissues throughout the body.

If left untreated, these protein deposits can lead to organ failure.

The family of Musharraf, who has been living in self-exile in Dubai since 2016, has yet not made their mind to fly him back to Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the family ruled out the possibility citing lack of proper treatment in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

"An uninterrupted supply and administration of experimental drug Daratumumab needed alongside associated treatment of amyloidosis that are currently not available in Pakistan," the family wrote on Musharraf's Twitter handle on June 21.

"It's not easy to take a call on Musharraf's return from Dubai where he is undergoing treatment."

The family also revealed that they had been assured that the Pakistani government and the military establishment would facilitate the septuagenarian general's smooth return.

"Communications have been received from official and unofficial channels that (Musharraf's) return home will be facilitated. We sincerely appreciate these overtures since Pakistan is home," they said.

