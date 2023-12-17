‘General Hospital’ actor Jack Axelrod dies at 93

Los Angeles, Dec 17 Jack Axelrod, the actor who played Victor Jerome in ‘General Hospital’ and guest starred in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘My Name Is Earl’, died aged 93.

Axelrod died November 28 of natural causes, his representative Jennifer Garland told Variety.

Axelrod portrayed Victor Jerome in the soap 'General Hospital' for 40 episodes from 1987 to 1989. He was also known for his roles as the Electrolarynx Guy on 'My Name Is Earl' and patient Charlie Yost, who was in a semi-comatose state at Seattle Grace, on 'Grey’s Anatomy'.

He is also known for his work in 'Dallas', 'Hill Street Blues', 'Dynasty', 'Outlaws', 'Night Court', 'Knots Landing', 'Everybody Loves Raymond', 'Alias', 'Frasier', 'Malcolm in the Middle', 'Scrubs', 'Star-ving', 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia', 'Hot in Cleveland', 'Baskets', 'Speechless', 'Ray Donovan', 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Modern Family'.

Axelrod made his feature film debut in Woody Allen’s 1971 comedy 'Bananas'.

He worked on 'Vice', 'Road to Redemption', 'Hancock', 'Little Fockers', 'Super 8', 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon', 'J. Edgar', 'The Lone Ranger' and other films until his retirement at age 90 in 2020.

