Geneva: Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Dayal Ram participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting at 149th IPU Assembly

Geneva [Switzerland], October 14 : Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Dayal Ram participated in a coordinating meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on the sidelines of the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is leading a parliamentary delegation to the 149th IPU Assembly, being held in Geneva, Switzerland from October 13 to 17.

According to an official statement, the delegation comprises Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP; Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Rajeev Shukla, MP; Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP; Aparajita Sarangi, MP; Sasmit Patra, MP; Mamata Mohanta, MP; Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary - General, Lok Sabha and PC Mody, Secretary - General, Rajya Sabha.Birla will address the Assembly on the theme "Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future."

As per the statement, Members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation will take part in the meetings of its Executive Committee, the four Standing Committees, and various other meetings and working sessions during the conference.

Birla will also participate in the meetings of IPU's Governing Council, the highest decision-making body of IPU, the press release stated. He will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of the Assembly.

In addition, Birla will be addressing the members of the Indian diaspora in Geneva on October 14, 2024, the statement read.

The IPU has 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members. Members include parliaments from large countries like China, India, and Indonesia, as well as smaller countries like Cabo Verde, San Marino, and Palau.

