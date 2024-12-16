Georgia: 12 Indian Nationals Found Dead in Restaurant from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Twelve Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in the mountain resort of Gudauri in Georgia, the Indian mission in Tbilisi confirmed. Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that no signs of injuries or violence were detected during an initial inspection. Local media, citing police sources, reported that all victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Indian mission confirmed that all 12 victims were Indian nationals. However, Georgia's internal affairs ministry stated that 11 victims were foreigners while one was a Georgian citizen.

The bodies of the victims, who were employees at the same Indian restaurant, were discovered in bedrooms on the second floor of the building.

"The Mission has just learned about the death of 12 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The Mission is in touch with local authorities to get details of the Indian nationals who lost their lives. All possible assistance will be given," the Indian mission said in a statement.

Police have launched an investigation under Article 116 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which addresses negligent manslaughter.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a power generator was placed inside a closed space near the bedrooms. The generator was turned on after the building lost power on Friday night. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

