Georgia prepares for parliamentary elections 2024

Tbilisi, Oct 24 Georgia will hold its parliamentary elections under a fully proportional system for the first time on October 26, and the winning party will govern for the next four years.

There is a high probability that Georgia will see its first coalition government instead of one-party rule for the first time in Georgian history, according to media reports.

These are the first fully proportional parliamentary elections to be held in Georgia and the parliament will be composed of 150 members, Xinhua news agency reported.

For the first time in the history of the country, Georgia will hold electronic voting with the use of counting and verification machines where almost 90 per cent of voters will vote via electronic devices installed at the polling stations.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), there are 3,508,294 registered voters for the polling.

A total of 84 electoral districts and 3,111 polling stations will be open, including those opened abroad.

A total of 102 local and 64 international organisations and 98 media organisations were registered in CEC to observe the elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor