Georgia: Saakashvili relocated from Gori hospital to prison in Rustavi

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been relocated from a hospital in the city of Gori to a prison in the city of Rustavi, Ukrainian lawmaker Yelyzaveta Yasko, who is in a romantic relationship with him, said.

"Nobody knows in which condition he is now. He was relocated to a prison in Rustavi. There is no information anymore," Yasko wrote on her Facebook page.

The information was later confirmed by Saakashvili's official Facebook page.

His lawyer Nika Gvaramia told Georgian media that he was awaiting a meeting with Saakashvili.

Gvaramia said later that Rustavi's prison contacted Saakashvili's lawyers and confirmed that the former president was relocated there. Gvaramia added that he wanted to check on Saakashvili's health after the relocation.

"The Rustavi's prison talked to lawyers and confirmed that Saakashvili was relocated there indeed," Gvaramia told journalists.

The Georgian broadcaster Mtavari Arxi showed videos of buses with police aboard and a water jet truck entering the prison. Dozens of former president's supporters gathered outside the facility. The Georgian Ministry of Justice has yet to make any official statements or allow visitors to Saakashvili.

Saakashvili was hospitalized after several weeks of hunger strike following his arrest on October 1. He was put in jail shortly after returning to Georgia where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor