German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the ceremonial reception.

Both leaders shook hands as they met at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh was also present at the occasion. He arrived in New Delhi today for a visit to India from February 25-26.

Scholz's visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. He is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues. PM Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

He will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26, according to the MEA press release. Scholz's visit to India will enable both nations to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC), strengthen security and defense cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance the opportunity for the mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in Science and Technology.

The MEA in the press release noted, "The India-Germany Strategic Partnership is underpinned by shared values, trust and mutual understanding. Robust investment and trade linkages, cooperation in the areas of green and sustainable development and growing people-to-people ties have strengthened bilateral relations."

The MEA further stated that both nations also work closely at multilateral and international platforms, notably as part of the G4 for United Nations Security Council reforms."

Notably, India and Germany share a strong economic partnership. Germany is India's largest trade partner in the European Union and has consistently been among India's top 10 global trade partners. It is also one of the largest foreign direct investors in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

