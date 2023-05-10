Berlin, May 10 Doctors at municipal hospitals across Germany staged a strike demanding better pay and working conditions.

Tuesday's strike was called by Marburger Bund, the trade union for physic in Germany, reports Xinhua news agency.

Physic expect a "fair offer that corresponds to their high workload and takes into account the price increases since the last salary increase", Christian Twardy, negotiator for the Marburger Bund, said in a statement.

Emergency medical care for all patients remained assured, the Marburger Bund stressed.

Hospital doctors in Germany demand retroactive compensation for high inflation as well as a 2.5 per cent wage increase.

After four rounds of negotiations with the Association of Municipal Employers' Associations (VKA), the collective bargaining negotiations on the salaries of around 60,000 physic at municipal hospitals are still ongoing.

