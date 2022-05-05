German President holds talks with Zelenskyy after diplomatic scandal: Reports

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the counterparts discussed "misunderstandings of the past," media reported on Thursday, citing the German president's office.

It was a first phone conversation between the presidents since a series of political and diplomatic scandals broke out between Berlin and Kiev after the Ukrainian authorities refused Steinmeier a visit in April. After that, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he was not yet planning visits to Ukraine.

Steinmeier and Zelenskyy discussed "misunderstandings of the past" during the conversation, and Zelenskyy personally invited Scholz and the entire German leadership to visit Kiev, the DPA news agency said.

According to Spiegel, the conversation lasted 45 minutes, and Steinmeier assured Zelenskyy of Germany's full support for Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor