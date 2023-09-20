Germany asks Azerbaijan to stop shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh region, return to negotiating table

Berlin [Germany], September 20 : Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday asked Azerbaijan to immediately stop shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and return to the negotiating table.

The German Foreign Minister's statement comes amid the ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“#NagornoKarabakh: Azerbaijan must immediately stop the shelling and return to the negotiating table, this is the only way lasting peace is possible. We support the negotiations led by #EU,” the German Foreign Minister wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Tuesday.

Baerbock said that in the last few days, the EU and USA have held intensive discussions about de-escalation with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“In the last few days, there have been intensive discussions between #EU & #USA with #Armenia & #Azerbaijan about de-escalation. Baku's promise to refrain from military action was broken,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, at least 27 people have been killed and 200 wounded in a military operation by Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, CNN reported citing an official in Armenian-controlled territory there.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, that it had begun an “anti-terrorist” campaign in the region, as Armenian media and local authorities reported heavy bombardment of the regional capital of Stepanakert.

Karabakh authorities said they have asked for immediate talks with Azerbaijan amid continued shelling of the region. In response, the Azerbaijani Presidency said it is willing to meet with Karabakh Armenians, but added in a statement: “To stop anti-terrorist measures, illegal Armenian armed groups must raise the white flag, surrender all weapons, and the illegal regime must dissolve itself. Otherwise, anti-terrorist measures will be continued until the end.”

Notably, Nagorno-Karabakh — an ethnic Armenian enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan — has been the cause of two wars between the neighbours in the past three decades, most recently in 2020, according to CNN.

Tensions have been simmering around the region for months after Azerbaijani troops blockaded the Lachin corridor in December, cutting off the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and preventing the import of food to its roughly 1,20,000 inhabitants, as per CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor