Germany greenlights Taliban consular officials to support Afghan deportations

Berlin [Germany], July 22 : The German government has confirmed that the Taliban will send two consular officials to Germany to assist with the deportation of Afghan nationals, particularly those convicted of serious crimes and rejected asylum seekers, Khaama Press reported.

Government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius stated on Monday that an agreement had been reached to allow "two representatives of the Taliban administration" to operate in consular roles in Germany.

Their presence aims to support the repatriation of deported Afghans, especially those involved in serious criminal offences, Khaama Press added.

This development follows a report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which revealed that Germany's acceptance of the consular officials is linked to the Taliban's cooperation in accepting deportees.

Just last week, Germany deported 81 Afghan nationals, most of whom were found guilty of serious crimes, Khaama Press noted.

Kornelius clarified that the arrangement does not imply diplomatic recognition of the Taliban but is part of ongoing technical-level communication between Germany and Afghanistan's de facto authorities.

He emphasised that systematic deportations will continue, stating, "This process is not completed with just one flight," according to Khaama Press.

A Taliban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that discussions are ongoing but said no final agreement has been reached yet. "The matter is still under negotiation," the source told Khaama Press.

The move has sparked debate within Germany, with some expressing concerns about engaging with the Taliban, while others view it as a necessary measure to manage deportations responsibly and efficiently.

Adding to this, Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has said the Afghan consulate in Berlin should be handed over to the "Taliban" to facilitate the deportation of Afghan "criminal" refugees from Germany, Tolo News reported.

Speaking to a German media outlet, Dobrindt clarified that this proposal does not amount to formally recognising the "Taliban" government. He also stated that he had reached an agreement on the matter with Germany's Foreign Minister, according to Tolo News.

Dobrindt explained that in the absence of a formal agreement with the Islamic Emirate, Germany is unable to deport Afghan refugees or extend their detention periods for deportation. "One of the problems I recognize and needs to be resolved is how we can properly carry out deportations. Until we have an agreement, we cannot send anyone back to Afghanistan, and I cannot extend the detention period for deportation," he said.

Tolo News further reported that the Afghan consulate in Berlin is still being run by officials from the former Afghan government. Transferring control of the consulate to the Islamic Emirate would, in practice, facilitate deportation coordination even without formal diplomatic recognition

In response to Germany's proposal, Tolo News reported that Abdulmutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of the Islamic Emirate, said that the return of Afghan refugees must be voluntary and supported financially by the German government.

"We accept our citizens back from Germany, but it must be voluntary, not forced. Additionally, the German government should financially support their resettlement in Afghanistan so they can remain permanently," Haqqani told Tolo News.

Regarding the fate of Afghan refugees accused of crimes, Haqqani added: "Decisions will be made in accordance with Islamic Sharia law after verifying the documents."

Germany has previously deported some Afghan nationals accused of criminal offences, but current legal limitations have slowed the process. Tolo News noted that Dobrindt's latest remarks come amid increasing pressure on European countries to deal with undocumented and criminal refugees.

The development comes as Iran and Pakistan have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in recent months, with deportations still ongoing, Tolo News reported.

