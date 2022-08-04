Germany sees 214% rise in Indian tourist in 2022 so far: GNTO

New Delhi, Aug 4 With tourism making a marked recovery post the pandemic, the German National Tourist Office, India, on Thursday announced a rise of 214 per cent in Indian tourists in 2022 so far.

In its annual conference, GNTO, India shared the travel trend analysis globally and for the Indian market and showcased India as an important market for inbound travel to Germany with genuine hospitality to inspire potential Indian visitors.

"As per the Nation Brands Index, Anholt Ipsos Nation Brands Index SM 2021, Germany ranks No. 1 on the Nation Brands Index for fifth time in a row. From cultural centres to architecture, innovative gastronomy to insider's tips and new favourite places in such close proximity, Germany offers the best travel experience," GNTO, India, Director Romit Theophilus, said.

Specific to Indian travellers, Germany accounted for 9 per cent of European trips of Ind. As per GNTO, a total of 55 per cent of Indian tourists visit Germany for leisure while 38 per cent travel for business.

About Germany as a preffered travel destionation for Indian travellers, Theophilus said: "Eight hours gate-to-gate and with multiple daily flight routes from India to cities such as Frankfurt, Munich, and Stuttgart, Germany has long been favoured by the Indian traveller. An increase in travellers is expected this festive period in light of the relaxation of Covid-19 requirements."

On the question of impact of Russian-Ukraine conflict, he said that there has not been any impact in the context of Indian travellers.

Recognising an increased demand for experiences this season among visitors from the Indian market, the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is debuting the brand-new campaign showcasing nature and cultural tourism in all its facets that focuses on highlighting sustainable tourism attractions and open-air activities.

The campaign also aims to promote Germany as a destination for culturally interested travelers, families, and active vacationers in the Indian market. The campaigns for Indian market are a part of the global campaign to promote "Culturally Rich, Naturally Beautiful Germany".

