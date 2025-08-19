Germany urges Pakistan to allow return of deported Afghan refugees

Kabul, Aug 19 Germany has called on Pakistan to enable the return of 211 Afghan refugees who have been deported to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, insisting that they were part of Berlin's resettlement programme and have the right to continue visa processing and protection.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said that more than 200 Afghans, previously accepted under its refugee programme, have been sent back to Afghanistan by Pakistan, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

On Monday, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joseph Hintersir called on Pakistan to allow those deported to return to Pakistan so they may continue the process of getting German visas. He stated that Pakistani police had detained around 450 Afghans related to Germany's relocation programme. Of these, 211 have already been deported to Afghanistan.

The Afghans who have been impacted were part of Germany's special initiative launched in 2021 after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The initiative is aimed to protect Afghans who had worked with German forces and institutions. However, Pakistan's mass deportations and Germany's stringent immigration approach has halted the programme leaving more than 2,000 applicants in limbo.

The crisis demonstrates the precarious situation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, who are now facing stricter border measures and dangers of deportation to Afghanistan. Observers warned that many Afghans who backed foreign organisations could be left without proper international cooperation, sparking concerns regarding reliability of future humanitarian commitments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has designated Rawalpindi, Attock, Islamabad, Murree and Haripur as 'safe zones', prohibiting undocumented migrants, tightening visa enforcement and imposing a ban on issuance of SIM and property transactions without legal status, Khaama Press reported.

Pakistani authorities have stated that several major cities will be declared 'safe zones' where undocumented migrants will be banned from having residence or settling there. The decision was taken during a meeting at the Capital Development Authority, attended by representatives of the Interior Ministry, the National Database and Registration Authority, the Federal Investigation Agency, and counterterrorism police.

The authorities have designated Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and Haripur as protected areas and only foreigners with valid visas will be permitted to stay in these cities. Officials warned that violations of the decision would face strong security action. A joint database is being created to track foreign residents, with access given to multiple state agencies.

The Pakistani government stated that SIM cards will not be issued to people who do not have visas and real estate transactions involving undocumented migrants will be banned. In recent months, Pakistan has escalated its crackdown on migrants, especially Afghans. International organisations have voiced concerns regarding humanitarian consequences of these measures.

