Ghana declares national mourning after copter crash kills Defence, Environment ministers

Accra, Aug 7 Ghana has declared a three-day national mourning, beginning on Thursday, following a helicopter crash that killed the country's Defence and Environment Ministers and six others.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has suspended all his scheduled activities and programmes for the rest of the week, following the national tragedy, according to a statement from the presidency late Wednesday.

The government has directed that all flags must fly at half-mast until further notice, the statement said.

A military helicopter crashed on Wednesday morning, killing all eight occupants, including Defence Minister Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a related development, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, expressed his condolences to the President, the government and people of Ghana, and the bereaved families of all those who lost their lives in the crash.

"He also expresses his solidarity with the Ghana Armed Forces and the ruling National Democratic Congress during this difficult time," an AU statement quoted Youssouf as saying.

Announcing the tragic incident in a press briefing, Julius Debrah, chief of staff at the Presidency, said: "I have the unpleasant duty to announce a national tragedy involving the crash of a military helicopter this morning around the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region."

"The President and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and servicemen who died in service to the country," Debrah added.

The United Nations (UN) agencies in Ghana extended their condolences to the government and people of Ghana following the tragic helicopter crash.

Speaking on behalf of the UN system, Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as not only a national wound but also a loss felt by the international community.

"The UN family in Ghana mourns with the nation in this moment of deep grief. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the government and people of Ghana, as we together face this painful loss," he said.

