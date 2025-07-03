Ghana is 'Beacon of Hope' for other countries as a vibrant democracy: PM Modi in joint press meet with President Mahama

Accra, July 3 Prime Minister, on Wednesday, while addressing a joint press meet with the Ghana President John Dramani Mahama, said that the West African country is a "Beacon of Hope" for other countries in the region serving as a vibrant democracy similar to India, which is one of the largest democracies in the world.

Prime Minister Modi added that after a long gap of three decades, an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ghana.

"It is a matter of great pride for me that I have got this opportunity," he said.

"I am deeply grateful for the warmth, respect and cordiality with which we (Indians) have been welcomed in Ghana," the Prime Minister added.

He said that it is a matter of great honour for him that President Mahama himself came to the airport to receive him.

President Mahama was elected President for the second time in the general elections held in December 2024 for which PM Modi again congratulated him for his spectacular victory, adding: "This is a symbol of the deep faith of the people of Ghana in his leadership and vision."

While addressing the media, diaspora and the Ghanian President, PM Modi said: "At the core of India-Ghana friendship are our shared values, struggles, and shared dreams for an inclusive future. The freedom struggle of our countries inspired many other countries. Even today, in West Africa, Ghana is a "Beacon of Hope" for other countries as a vibrant democracy."

"Today, the President and I have decided to elevate our bilateral partnership to a “Comprehensive Partnership”, the Prime Minister added.

He said that "India is not just a partner but a co-traveller in Ghana's journey of nation-building".

"This magnificent Jubilee House, the Foreign Service Institute, the Komanda Sugar Factory, the India-Ghana Kofi Annan ICT Centre, and the Tema Pakadan Railway Line -- these are not just bricks and mortar, they are symbols of our partnership," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also added: "Our bilateral trade has crossed $3 billion. Indian companies have invested nearly $two billion in about 900 projects in Ghana. Today we have set a target to double our mutual trade in the next five years."

"In the field of FinTech, India is ready to share its experience of UPI digital payments with Ghana," PM Modi said.

Development partnership between India and Ghana is a core pillar of our partnership, he added.

"We assure President Mahama of India's full support and cooperation in his efforts for 'economic restructuring'," he said.

"Today we have decided to double the ITEC and ICCR scholarships for Ghana," he added.

For the vocational education of the youth, work will be done to establish a Skill Development Centre, he said.

"In the agriculture sector, we will be happy to cooperate in President Mahama's "Feed Ghana" program," PM Modi added.

"Through the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, India proposes to provide "affordable healthcare, reliable care" to the citizens of Ghana," he said, apart from discussions on cooperation in vaccine production.

In the defence and security sector, India and Ghana will move forward with the mantra of "Security through Solidarity", PM Modi said.

Cooperation will be increased in areas such as training of armed forces, maritime security, defence supplies and cyber security, he added.

Indian companies will cooperate in the exploration and mining of critical minerals, he said.

India and Ghana already cooperate on forums such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, PM Modi added.

"To support Ghana's efforts to promote renewable energy, especially clean cooking gas, we invited it to join the Global Biofuels Alliance," he said.

PM Modi also said: "We (India and Ghana) are both members of the Global South, and are fully committed to its priorities. We thank Ghana for its positive participation in the Voice of Global South Summit. It is a matter of pride for India that the African Union got permanent membership of the G20 under our G20 presidency."

PM Modi and President Mahama discussed other regional and international issues, including the Sahel region, adding that they unanimously agreed that terrorism is the enemy of humanity.

PM Modi also thanked Ghana for its cooperation in India's fight against terrorism for which both countries have decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in counter-terrorism.

We have a similar approach towards UN reforms, PM Modi said.

PM Modi and President Mahama also expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe, adding that both countries believe that "this is not the era of war", reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy are the only means to solve problems.

The Prime Minister also said that the Indian community in Ghana is a special link in people-to-people relations among the two countries.

For a long time, Indian teachers, doctors and engineers have been serving in Ghana, he added.

The Indian community is also making a positive contribution to the economic and social progress iin Ghana, PM Modi emphasised.

I am excited for my meeting with the Indian community on Thursday, he said.

"President Mahama, you are a close friend of India. You know India well. I invite you to visit India. I am sure you will give us the opportunity to welcome you in India. Once again, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you, the government of Ghana and all the people of Ghana for their hospitality," PM Modi added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor