Global community stance needed to bring stability in Afghanistan: EU, Uzbekistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 : Uzbekistan and European Union representatives Ismatullah Ergashev and Thomas Nicholson emphasised the need for a global community stance on Afghanistan to bring peace and stability to the country, as reported by Khaama Press.

While focussing on Afghanistan in their discussion, they said that without a coordinated global community stance on Afghanistan, helping establish peace and stability in the country is impossible.

The Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a declaration that both parties stressed the importance of the United Nations' role in Afghanistan and the coordination of international efforts, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier, Uzbekistan President highlighted that with the intensification of conflicts in other parts of the world, Afghanistan's problems are getting highly overlooked by the international community.

While speaking at the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana, Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of creating a mechanism to solve the problems of the Afghan people.

"Establishing peace and security in the multiethnic land of Afghanistan, whose history is inseparably linked with the Turkic nations for thousands of years, is the primary condition for ensuring strategic stability and security in our region," he said.

Like other countries, Uzbekistan also does not recognize the Taliban and despite criticising the group for building the Qush Tepa canal, has maintained its relations with the Taliban.

Last month, Uzbekistan's Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov called for peace and stability in Afghanistan, saying it is important for the region, TOLO News reported.

"The ministers of agriculture and water resources of Uzbekistan are among the delegation and want to use their experiences in Afghanistan," Kuchkarov told a gathering held at Afghanistan's Presidential Palace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor