"Global consensus needed against terrorism," says BJP leader V Muraleedharan in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], June 4 : As the all-party parliamentary delegation concluded its four-nation diplomatic tour in Egypt, BJP leader V Muraleedharan called the visit "very productive" and highlighted the strong support India received on the global stage against terrorism.

"I found it very much productive, very meaningful, and I found a consensus among everyone in favour of India, especially on the issue of terrorism," said Muraleedharan, speaking on the sidelines of the delegation's final stop in Cairo.

He added, "Everyone condemned the terrorist attacks that happened, and everyone was supportive of the efforts that India is making to counter terrorism. It just also felt that a global initiative has to be there and a consensus has to be created across the world against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The multi-party delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule, had earlier visited South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar before arriving in Egypt.

The visit aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties, reinforce India's commitment to peace, and update international partners on India's response to the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed on April 22.

During their visit, Sule and the delegation held a constructive meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in the New Administrative Capital. Abdelatty condemned the Pahalgam attack and assured India of Egypt's continued support, stating such acts of terror would not be tolerated.

"We had a constructive meeting with the Foreign Minister. He reassured us that India and Egypt must work together in peace, trade, and culture, as the two nations are uniquely placed," Sule said.

She added that the Egyptian leadership was among the first to reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the April 22 attack, expressing solidarity and reaffirming their commitment to peace and the global fight against terrorism.

"Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, we had Operation Sindoor, and as a part of that, this is an activity which the Honourable Prime Minister wanted all of us to do. We have come here not just as Members of Parliament or ideologues. We have come as Indians to tell the world what has happened in India five weeks ago," she said.

Sule also addressed the spread of misinformation, stating, "The world has changed, technology has changed our lives, and so has social media and the kind of information going aroundsome of it factual, some of it deep fake. The Honourable Prime Minister formed seven groups of five MPs each and sent them to four to five countries over the last 10 days."

As part of this global outreach, Sule's group interacted with local leaders, opinion makers, and think tanks in Cairo. The delegation also paid floral tributes at the Heliopolis War Memorial in honour of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I and World War II.

The delegation included Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan, and Syed Akbaruddin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor